Support the games you love: Golden Joystick Award voting is ALIVE!

It has begun. Yes, the first stage of voting for this year's Golden Joystick Awards is now open. That means you can go along to www.goldenjoystick.com and choose the games that you think should make the short list for one of gaming's most desired prizes - a joystick of gold. Not solid gold, but desirable nonetheless.

You can vote for games released between 22 May 2009 and 27 May 2010 (based on UK releases). It's a lot of games. There are categories for shooter, RPG, sports action/adventure... pretty much every genre you'd expect to see. In addition, you can also vote for best soundtrack, UK developer, one to watch and, the real biggy, ULTIMATE GAME OF THE YEAR. And while the awards are UK-based, voting is open to anyone, anywhere.



Above: The actual voting system for the Golden Joystick Awards is much more sexy than this

The Golden Joystick Awards are the only video game awards voted for by gamers. So it matters. If you love games and want the games you love to get the fancy prizes they deserve, then make sure you vote. You won't be alone - last year, 1.2 million votes were cast. Once this first round of voting is completed, the final short list of games will be announced on 14 June.

Cast your vote at www.goldenjoystick.com

May 4, 2010