James Gunn says his Superman: Legacy script is 99.9% done

James Gunn says his script for Superman: Legacy is almost 100% completed.

"99.9%," Gunn replied to a fan who asked how far along he was with the script. "I’m always changing small things but it’s been essentially done since well before the strike."

The upcoming film, and the first Superman flick in over a decade to not feature Henry Cavill as the titular hero, marks the first theatrical release in Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC universe titled, Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The story follows a younger Superman as he embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent.

David Corenswet is set to don the cape, with Rachel Brosnahan starring as Lois Lane. The cast so far includes Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and newcomer Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.

The director also responded to a casting rumor for forthcoming Batman and Robin film The Brave and the Bold, adding that the script hasn't even been written yet. The movie is set to follow Batman and his son, Damian Wayne, as Robin, who according to Gunn is "a little son of a bitch." Batman and Robin as a crime-fighting duo hasn't been revisited on the big screen since Joel Schumacher's 1997 cult classic that starred George Clooney and Chris O'Donnell in the titular roles.

Superman: Legacy is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025 – and our new Clark Kent has already started training for the role. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows you need to know about.