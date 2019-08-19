Bullet time twisting PC hit Superhot launches on Nintendo Switch today

Superhot - the, uh, super hot FPS game that first released on PC over three years ago - is releasing on Nintendo Switch today, as announced by the recent Nintendo Indie World Direct stream, which you can watch in full below.

The news was accompanied by a new trailer for the game, showing it running on the Nintendo Switch in action, showing its compatibility with the console's gyroscopic control scheme, which allows players to shift their perspective without using the analogue stick. Check it out below.

Read more (Image credit: Nintendo) The biggest upcoming Switch games for 2019 (and beyond)

Superhot on Switch also runs at a smooth 60 frames per second, boasts full support for docked and handheld mode, alongside options for motion controls, and is already available to download from the eShop for $24.99.

The announcement follows several rumours that Superhot would be stealth launching onto Switch during the live stream, and it joins the Hotline Miami Collection in being made available right now on Ninty's award winning console.

With its bitesize series of pick-up-and-play levels, in which time moves only when the player does, Superhot makes perfect sense for the Switch, especially as developer Superhot Team is currently working on the standalone expansion to the game for a 2020 release.

For more, check out the biggest new games of 2019 on the way, or watch our latest episode of Dialogue Options below, in which we take a hard look at open world games.