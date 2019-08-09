Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD gameplay trailer will tilt your frown upside down

The new gameplay trailer for Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD will transport you back to a simpler time in video games. It was a time when you could make a long-running series about putting monkeys in big plastic balls and trying not to roll them off cliffs. It was a time when you collected giant floating bananas just for the thrill of it, not so you could unlock banana-related achievements.

It was also a time when people kinda hated Banana Blitz because it was a Wii exclusive and you had to play it with motion controls, but that's all the more reason to look forward to playing the remake with some good-ol' analog sticks. If the hyperactive way the level tilts around, not to mention the big title card that screams "TILT!", has you worried that this will be motion-controlled too, don't fret. That's how Super Monkey Ball always looked. Speaking of which, how did we ever play these games without instantly tossing our bananas from motion sickness?

Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD will hit PS4, Switch, and Xbox One on October 29, with a Steam version "coming soon" after that. It includes 100 stages, complete with some bizarre boss encounters against a bulbous-brained condor and an evil baboon. If you tire of rolling around in a plastic ball, you can try out some more traditional sporting pursuits like Monkey Snowboarding too.