Super Mario Bros Wonder is finally giving Daisy the recognition she deserves

Super Mario Bros Wonder will feature Princess Daisy as a playable character, and fans couldn't be happier for her.

On June 21, we got our first look at Super Mario Bros. Wonder during the Nintendo Direct and it did not disappoint. There's a lot to be excited about, but one of the biggest takeaways we got from it is that Daisy has been promoted to one of the playable characters in a mainline Super Mario game, alongside Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Peach.

Although a momentous occasion for all the Daisy fans out there, this actually isn't the first time the princess has been playable in a Super Mario game. Daisy is regularly invited to Mario's sporting events and go-kart races but we only get to play as her in a platforming sense in Super Mario Maker 2 and 2016 mobile game Super Mario Run. There's debate over whether these two instances count, but for some purists Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be the first time Daisy will make a playable appearance.

It's not just me that's excited to see more of Princess Daisy; several Twitter users have also shared their thoughts on yesterday's reveal: "I'm so happy that Princess Daisy is getting the love that she deserves in Super Mario Bros Wonder!," one Twitter user writes . "Not enough people talking about how you can play as Daisy in Super Mario Bros Wonder. She's finally getting love from Nintendo," another one adds .

Daisy isn't the only Super Mario princess with news to celebrate either. It was also revealed during yesterday's Nintendo Direct that a new Princess Peach game is currently in development. Unfortunately, we didn't find out much about the upcoming title, all we know is that it's set to release next year. We haven't had a Peach solo game since Super Princess Peach that was released for the Nintendo DS back in 2005 so I can't wait to see more about this mysterious game.