Super Mario Bros. Movie coming to Peacock soon

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming to streaming soon.

The wildly successful Illumination film is set to hit Peacock on August 3, with bonus content for fans. Viewers will be able to access behind-the-scenes interviews with the cast, various interactive features throughout the film including 'Power-Ups' and 'Bonuses,' and a sing-along lyric video for Bowser's musical number "Peaches." Personally, we'd be down for an extended cut of Lumalee being adorably unhinged.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic from a screenplay penned by Matthew Fogel, the movie follows Mario and Luigi as they end up on a whirlwind adventure through the Mushroom Kingdom and must team up with Princess Peach and co. to defeat the evil Bowser.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie features an A-list voice cast with Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Khary Payton as the Penguin King, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. The film also contains a cameo from original Mario voice actor Charles Martinet.

A sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie may be well on the way given that the movie brought in a weekend total of $145.36 million, with a record-shattering 5-day total of $204.6 million – with an overall global box office debut of $377.5 million.

