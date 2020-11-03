Super Mario Bros. and Amazon team up for crossover celebration

In celebration of Super Mario Bros. turning 35, Nintendo and Amazon have teamed up to bring a special anniversary mission for fans and will be shipping out Mario-themed boxes.

All you have to do to take part in the limited time Super Mario Bros. crossover mission, which can be found on the official Nintendo website , is visit the Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary page on Amazon and explore various Mario products, and walk through the history of the Super Mario Bros. franchise, and find hidden trivia. You also have to look for the My Nintendo mission call-out on the page and follow the prompts to complete this mission to earn 100 Platinum Points. Platinum Points can be redeemed for certain types of rewards on the Nintendo Store online, but you’ll need a Nintendo account to receive and redeem My Nintendo Points and Platinum Points. The web-based mission will last until December 31st.

Another thing to add is that if you order a product from Amazon this November, your package may be delivered in a Super Mario Bros. themed box. The branded box is bright red with Mario and Luigi images from different eras of the Super Mario franchise pictured on the side.

The Super Mario Bros. Amazon boxes are in limited quantity and will be used randomly, while supplies last. It’s important to mention that purchasing Nintendo products will not increase the possibility of receiving a Super Mario Bros. branded box.