Super Mario 3D All-Stars upcoming update will add additional camera controls

Super Mario 3D All-Stars update 1.1 will add additional inverted camera controls to all three games included in the bundle.

Nintendo posted the news about the upcoming update on its Japanese Twitter account (via resetera), which details that new camera controls will be coming to Super Mario 64, Super Mario Galaxy, and Super Mario Sunshine. The patch is set to go live on November 17, and will bring "reverse" or inverted camera controls to the games.

Having additional controls for the camera is a welcome update that players have been hoping for since they weren't included at launch. Hopefully, the new settings will make life a little easier for players tucking into the classic Mario titles.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars first released back in September after being announced as part of the Super Mario Bros 35th anniversary celebrations. The bundle includes remastered versions of the three games, with enhanced graphics on the Switch. After the initial announcement, Nintendo revealed that the bundle is a limited-time release that will be available digitally and physically until March 2021.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit was also released this month as part of the celebrations, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury was announced with a launch date in 2021. In recent months there's been quite a number of announcements for upcoming releases, with Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, the prequel to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, coming on November 20. The latest take on the Warriors franchise is set 100 years before the events of the Breath of the Wild and will feature a host of familiar faces from the game .

Just like 3D All-Stars, the upcoming release of Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade of Light will also only be available for a limited time. To mark the 30th anniversary since it launched in Japan, the original Fire Emblem game is releasing in English for the very first time on December 4, but will only be available until March 31, 2021.

