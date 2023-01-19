Summoners War comics return with Awakening this April

By George Marston
published

The world of Summoners War comics based on the mobile game will expand this spring

Summoner's War: Awakening #1 cover art
Summoner's War: Awakening #1 cover art (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment)

The world of Summoners War is expanding in comics again, with Skybound Entertainment planning a second comic series tied into the hit mobile game.

Writer Justin Jordan and artist Luca Claretti return from the first Summoners War comic limited series Summoners War: Legacy, and are joined by Radiant Black colorist Igor Monti for the sequel, titled Summoners War: Awakening.

"Newly trained summoner Rai and her allies are stranded deep within enemy territory, with threats from soldiers on the ground, sky pirates in the clouds, and a bounty hunter on their trail," reads Skybound's official description of Summoner's War: Awakening. 

"Discover new friends, new foes, and powerful creatures in the next chapter of the action-packed Summoners War saga!"

(Image credit: Skybound Entertainment)
Developed by Com2uS Studios, Summoners War is a mobile turn-based RPG which was originally released in 2014. It has since had several spin-offs including Summoners War: Last Centuria and Summoners War: Chronicles, released just a few months ago in November 2022.

"Continuing from Summoners War: Legacy, the focus of this story arc, Awakening, is all about Rai developing as a Summoner and finding new abilities, but also growing as a human being," states Skybound editor Amanda LaFranco in the announcement. 

"Rai and Tomas have a lot to learn from each other in this arc, and Justin and Luca have developed so many cool new characters and set pieces. I think any fantasy fan can pick this up and enjoy diving into this world.”

Summoners War: Awakening #1 goes on sale April 19. Skybound hasn't specified how many issues Summoners War: Awakening will be.

