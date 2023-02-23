Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's first proper gameplay showcase introduces Wonder Woman

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has finally debuted a good, long gameplay trailer, showing off its ensemble cast kicking co-op butt.

Technically, we've seen Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay before (opens in new tab), but that was really just a big cinematic trailer interspersed with brief, seconds-long combat. Now we have a full six-minute trailer that's mostly just co-op gameplay, and while it's been confirmed that you can play through the entire game in single-player mode with bots filling in the other roles, it seems co-op play is a pretty significant focus.

In today's trailer, which debuted during the February State of Play event, we get to see four-player co-op action between Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark, each showcasing distinct traversal abilities, gunplay, and melee moves as they team up to power through hordes of Brainiac's corrupted soldiers, which includes the Justice League. Speaking of which, we also see the brainwashed versions of The Flash, Batman, and Green Lantern, with Wonder Woman seemingly being the only member not to have been corrupted by Brainiac.

Rocksteady also confirmed post-launch plans to include "new characters, new weapons, and new missions," as well as a battle pass that'll "only contain cosmetic items." It's reassuring to hear that post-launch characters won't be tied to paid DLC.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is due to release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on May 26.

For everything to fuel your hero complex until then, check out our guide to the best superhero games available to play today.