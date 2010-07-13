Sucker Punch no longer 3D?

Share

Sucker Punch director Zack Snyder and his wife/producer Deborah have confirmed there not interested in releasing a 3D version.

Deborah Snyder believes that the film looks good enough in 2D, and 3D would only weaken the quality.



The film, set in the 1950’s, follows Babydoll (Emily Browning) who is sent to a mental institution by her stepfather and is scheduled to be lobotomized in five days.



Babydoll begins to imagine an alternative reality, which she needs to escape from. She must successfully steal five objects before she is caught.



The Snyders had been working with a company to complete the conversion, however recent flops from last-minute 3D conversions, such as Clash of The Titans , have led studio Warner Brothers to do a rethink on the issue.



The backlash againt post-converted 3D looks set to swing the Warner's favour towards Snyder's original 2D vision, and given that his breathtaking visuals on 300 didn't suffer from lack of 3D, we can only see this as a positive.



Sucker Punch will be at Comic-Con International in San Diego next week and hits the theatres March 25th 2011.



Did you want 3D Sucker Punch? Or is post-coverted 3D for suckers who need a punch?