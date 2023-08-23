Immersive sim roguelike Streets of Rogue is getting a follow-up, and this one is going open world.

Developer Matt Dabrowski shows off the latest trailer for the sequel at Future Games Show at Gamescom, delving into what we can expect from the open-world part of the new game.

In the trailer, we see a vast and procedurally generated world, stuffed with a variety of locations that we’ll be able to explore when the game eventually releases.

As for the rest of the game, Streets of Rogue 2 is set in a randomly generated world where you’ll chance upon cities, forests, islands, and – according to the Steam page – the “occasional cannibal outpost. The story is left for you to write through your adventures, whether that be as a do-gooder who achieves fame through noble deeds or a ruffian who forms a small but loyal “army of miscreants” to stage a government takeover. Or, if you really like Stardew Valley, you can just get rich by growing a farming empire.

Speaking of, Dabrowski isn’t shy to share where their influences lie. When it comes to creating a sense of choice, freedom, and anarchic fun, this one takes inspiration from the open-world and crafting/survival greats, with Skyrim, GTA, Valheim, and, yes, Stardew Valley all down as making an impact on how this game is being designed to emphasize streamlined and fast-paced gameplay. Dabrowski has also looked to the likes of Dues Ex to add the free-form, experimentation-driven elements of a good RPG to the mix.

