Street Fighter 6 closed beta invites have been sent out to players

Street Fighter 6 invites for the new Closed Beta have now been sent out to lucky players.

Capcom announced the news just earlier today on October 5, letting prospective Street Fighter 6 players know via the tweet below. If you were lucky enough to be picked for the new Closed Beta for the fighting game sequel, you should now find an email invite in your inbox.

Codes for the #StreetFighter6 Closed Beta have been sent out so please make sure to check your e-mails to see if you secured one of the limited spots. Because there may be a slight delay in receiving the e-mail, please check over the course of the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/aC8ZVwinMyOctober 5, 2022 See more

However, the second sentence in the tweet above is worth paying attention to. There might well be a delay with invites being sent out to Street Fighter 6 hopefuls, so in other words if you're yet to find an invite in your inbox, don't give up hope on getting in just yet.

We're now just two days away from the Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta kicking off later this week on October 7. The limited test will only be running for a spare few days until October 10, and on top of that, is actually only available to players across new-gen consoles on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as PC.

When the Closed Beta was first announced last month, Capcom revealed there'd be eight total fighters to play as over the course of the test. Considering Street Fighter 6's cast numbers 10 characters, with the likes of Ryu, Chun-Li, Ken, E Honda, Guile, Blanka, Luke, Dhalsim, Juri, and Kimberly in the game, it looks like two fighters won't be making it into the test later this week.

