Stream Fear the Walking Dead online: get another fix of zombies from anywhere in the world

If you're looking to stream Fear the Walking Dead then you're in the right place. It's a great Zombie show - not just 'another zombie-ridden joyless romp' - and this is proven by its renewal for a sixth season. And while Fear the Walking Dead does live a little in the shadow of its bigger sibling, it has made a name for itself in its own right so knowing how to stream Fear the Walking Dead is a great move, and will treat you to a thoroughly good zombie survival series which helps provide insight into the apocalypse from a slightly different perspective to its elder sibling series.

Set, at least to begin with, in Los Angeles, Fear the Walking Dead follows a dysfunctional family/group comprising of high school counselor Madison Clark, her fiancé Travis Manawa, her daughter Alicia, her son Nick, Travis's son, Chris, Chris's mother Liza Ortiz, and a variety of others who join the group when the apocalypse begins and chaos and panic spread. The series moves to Mexico later on where the group must reinvent themselves, learning new skills, and changing their attitudes to give themselves the best chance to survive the collapse of civilization that's happening around them.

To get to watch Fear the Walking Dead online you can follow the simple steps in this guide in which we will go over the best native and 'non-native' options to stream Fear the Walking Dead online, no matter where you are. The 'no matter where you are' part is particularly useful in modern-day streaming as it can allow you to watch the show if you're in an area where the show isn't on your streaming services, or you if you're away from your usual services. Anyway, let's get onto how to watch Fear the Walking Dead online, so you can discover why the Walking Dead are so feared.

Stream Fear the Walking Dead in the USA

$5.99 a month at Hulu

Every episode of Fear the Walking Dead is available to stream on Hulu, and with the most basic subscription starting at just $5.99 a month this is a very affordable means to an end. While that does come with ads you can upgrade if you'd rather avoid them.

Stream Fear the Walking Dead in Canada

From $7.99 a month at Amazon Prime

When it comes to getting your Fear the Walking Dead fix in Canada, Amazon Prime is the best option. You'll need to grab an Amazon Prime account from $7.99 a month. However, if you like the look of the US Hulu option, you could always grab a VPN, to watch the show without getting geo-blocked.

Stream Fear the Walking Dead in the UK

From £7.99 a month at Amazon Prime

The best way to watch Fear the Walking Dead online in the UK is also through Amazon where you can stream every episode of the show from £7.99 a month.



However, using a VPN could bag you that tasty Hulu service that's in the US if you like the look of that.

Stream Fear the Walking Dead in Australia

From $49 a month at Foxtel

How to stream Fear the Walking Dead from anywhere else

Via an Express VPN sub from just $5.49/£5.91 a month

Looking to stream Fear the Walking Dead from a different country not mentioned above? Or perhaps the options in the countries we've listed above aren't quite right for you? When it comes to watching Fear the Walking Dead online, we think the best option is to access a US Hulu package through a VPN - wherever you are in the world. A VPN is a virtual private network, which acts as a filter over your internet connection and protects data as you browse. On top of that it lets you appear as if you're in a different country, so you can change your IP address to a US location and access their services without getting stopped by geoblocks. There are plenty of options out there - just check our best VPN and best VPN for Netflix guides - but we'd recommend ExpressVPN. With a massive selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world and reassuring privacy options, there's a lot to love about Express VPN. Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to stream Fear the Walking Dead online: 1: Get a cheap VPN installed. There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you. 2: Connect to a US server. Naturally, connecting to a US server is the place you want to be to get access to US sites. 3: Head over to Hulu. Once you set your location, head over to Hulu to pick your bundle. And don't forget, you can cancel Hulu at any time, so you can quickly binge through should you wish.