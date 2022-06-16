Stranger Things writers tell viewers they're calling characters the wrong names

The writers of Stranger Things have issued a PSA on Twitter – viewers have apparently been calling two season 4 characters by the wrong names. Spoilers for Stranger Things season 4 follow.

"PSA #1: "Enzo’s" name is actually Dmitri but it’s okay if you want to call him Enzo.

"PSA #2: Peter Ballard was a fake name for casting. His name is Henry Creel and you should not call him Peter. You can, but it’s weird," the Stranger Writers account tweeted (opens in new tab). "One or Vecna is also ok."

Henry Creel is Jamie Campbell Bower's character, but in the show's credits he's listed as Peter Ballard – which we now know was a fake name for casting. In season 4 episode 7, it's revealed that Henry caused the massacre at the lab in 1979. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) fought and stopped him, but inadvertently sent him to the Upside Down, where he became Vecna.

'One' refers to the fact that he was Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine)'s first test subject at Hawkins Lab and the reason why he started experimenting on superpowered kids – he has "001" tattooed on his arm.

As for Enzo, or Dmitri (Tom Wlaschiha), that's the prison guard in Russia who Hopper (David Harbour) bribes and Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gelman) speak to on the phone after they find out Hopper is still alive.