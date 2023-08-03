Stranger Things may be in between seasons, but that hasn’t stopped people from rewatching and dissecting all of the details in the show so far.

Posting on Reddit, one fan shared a moment they noticed from a recent revisit of season 4, episode 1. Cast your mind back and you’ll remember how the latest season of the sci-fi fantasy began with Eleven and the Byers living in California after Hooper’s (seeming) death.

Despite what she was writing in her letters to Mike, fitting in there isn’t super easy for Eleven as she struggled with her classmates. In one scene, she got heckled as she presented who her hero is in front of the class. But it’s a small detail in the background that most viewers missed on their first watch. If you look at the clock behind her head, it clearly shows it's 11am, which we really doubt is a coincidence.

"I really didn’t peep that bruh, nice catch," wrote one in response, while another added: "Nice! This is one of those things that is either a massive coincidence or a really cool Easter egg. Either way, it's a cool thing to spot."

The original poster also wondered if the sneaky moment may be a deeper reference relevant to season 4’s plot. "Looking closely it's actually 11:01, possibly to contrast with the hero of the show 011, and the villain 001," they added. "I know I might be reading too much into it lol. A pretty random thing to notice nevertheless."

Others have been pointing out how packed the show is of other hidden details like this too. "Clocks in this show are so highly interesting," another Redditor wrote. "Two of my favorite Easter eggs are also the clock young Henry looks at being produced by a William(s) company. Or in the season one finale when El sacrifices herself the clock says 22:03 which then is later revealed to be Will's birthday and the day the Creel murders took place."

Another was left convinced there are more moments hidden in the series too. "Every little part of the set was put there deliberately so it’s pretty unlikely they just chose a random time and left it imo," they added. Intriguing… We wonder what other moments like this we might have missed.

Stranger Things season 5 is on its way, but as with many projects, it’s facing delays from the ongoing WGA strikes and the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

