Millie Bobby Brown reveals the one Stranger Things death that was "really hard to let go"

Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown has revealed the one character death she found "really hard to let go" on the Netflix series.

"Yeah, it sucks sometimes," Brown told ET (opens in new tab) about character deaths on the show. "I loved Billy. I loved Dacre Montgomery, who was killed off in season 3. I had a really good relationship with him, so for me, it was really hard to let go of that." The Eleven actor also namechecked Matthew Modine’s ‘Papa’ Martin Brenner as another death she found difficult to get over.



Montgomery’s Billy fell at the hands (or tendrils) of the Mind Flayer back in Stranger Things season 3. But it wasn’t all in vain: his sister Max’s grief over the loss in the fourth season led to the show’s iconic use of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill. Swings and roundabouts.

From Barb to Billy, the show has a long history of tragic deaths. Understandably, fans are still mourning Eddie Munson, who was killed off in Stranger Things season 4. Brown even addressed a fan theory that Eddie would return as Vecna’s right-hand man in Stranger Things season 5, saying it’s a "good fan theory."

Stranger Things season 5 is set to be the show’s last. Millie Bobby Brown has already revealed that the final season will begin filming next year. The Stranger Things writers’ room has fuelled speculation further by revealing their story breakdown – then blurring it out.

While we wait for a return trip to the Upside Down, be sure to check out the best Netflix shows you should be watching right now.