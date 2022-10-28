Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is headed to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC too

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, the upcoming remake of the beloved GameCube and PS2 Harvest Moon, is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC in addition to Nintendo Switch.

When the remake of Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life was first announced at September's Nintendo Direct, it was only confirmed for release on Nintendo Switch. Now, publisher Marvelous Games has added the above platforms to the list. There's also a new trailer guaranteed to make anyone who played the original game as a child sick with nostalgia.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful life takes place in the tranquil village of Forgotten Valley where, you guessed it, you're tasked with the upkeep of a busy farm. However, unlike many farming sims and games like Stardew Valley, there's an overarching story that develops as you make progress in the game. You'll start the game as a young, single farmer and eventually be able to court NPCs, get married, have kids and watch them grow up, and eventually grow old.

Of course, it's been almost 20 years since the original game, so you can expect plenty of refinements not just to the visuals and performance, but to the gameplay and story as well. Chiefly, you'll be able to choose to play as a male, female, or non-binary character and your romance options aren't limited to any gender. That's a huge improvement over the original game, which only let you play as a straight male unless you bought Another Wonderful Life, the game's female-centered counterpart.

The remake will also sport shiny new visuals, new events, "enhanced" festivals, a whole bunch of new crops, and more recipes to cook. "Returning fans will find plenty of exciting updates to Forgotten Valley, while newcomers to the series will discover the joys of cozy farm life and the extraordinary characters that make this series shine."

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is due out in summer 2023