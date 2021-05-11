Stillwater trailer showcases Matt Damon's new thriller

Matt Damon is determined to save his daughter in the first trailer for his new movie, Stillwater. Spotlight writer and director Tom McCarthy helmed the drama thriller.

Stillwater stars Damon as an oil rig worker named Bill Baker from Stillwater, Oklahoma. He has to travel to Marseille, France, to save his estranged daughter, who has been arrested for killing a woman she met while studying abroad.

When asked about Damon's character, director McCarthy told EW: "He's a guy that's had a difficult life, he's struggled, but he sort of tried to make amends and do what's right, I think, when we meet him." You can get a feel for Damon's determination to make things right in the trailer below tweeted by the Stillwater Twitter account.

A daughter's last hope. A father's only chance. Matt Damon stars in #STILLWATER, a film by Academy Award winner Tom McCarthy. In theaters July 30. pic.twitter.com/srZ2c5pL2iMay 11, 2021 See more

Alongside Damon, the Stillwater also stars Abigail Breslin as his daughter, Allison, Camile Cottin, Deanna Dungan, and Robert Peters. The movie was written by a team of writers, including Thomas Bidegain, Noé Debré, Marcus Hinchey, and director McCarthy.

The last movie Damon made an appearance in that wasn't just a cameo was Suburbicon, a black comedy film directed and co-written by George Clooney with the Coen brothers and Grant Heslov. The movie followed a father who must face his demons after a home invasion shook his quaint neighborhood in 1959.

Don't worry, Damon is still doing cameos. He is set to make another appearance in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder movie.

Stillwater hits theaters on July 30