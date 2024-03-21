Still Wakes the Deep finally exclusively reveals a release date at the Future Games Show in an all-new trailer. The new footage also details more of the gameplay and environments of this mysterious and atmospheric horror game, set on a disaster-stricken 1970s oil rig called the Beira D.

Set to release on June 20, Still Wakes the Deep follows Caz McLeary, a working-class ex-boxer in 1975 making a living on the Beira D oil rig in the North Sea. While things might start off normal, as the crew deal with the day to day of rig work, things soon take a dark turn...

Without giving too much away an 'unknowable horror' threatens the rig, and Caz, as disaster strikes, threatening to tear the Beira D apart while the cold North Sea lashes against its crumbling legs. With no weapons, abilities or other tricks up his sleeves Caz needs to rely on his wits to navigate collapsing corridors and flooded passageways to survive.

From developer The Chinese Room, the studio behind iconic narrative horror games like Dear Esther, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, Everybody's Gone to the Rapture - and the upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 - it's a studio with a long linage of atmospheric horror. As well as extensively researching the look and feel of 1970s oil rigs, or the people who worked on them, the studio has name-dropping some famous horror directors also inspiring Still Wakes the Deep: names like The Shining's Kubrick or Suspiria's Dario Argento, hinting at a surreal, more cosmic feel to the mysterious horrors underpinning the experience.

You can find out exactly what's happening on the Beira D oil rig, and whether or not you'll be able to survive it, when Still Wakes the Deep releases on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X on June 20th. It's also coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

