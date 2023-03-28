Steven Yeun talks his excitement at joining MCU in Thunderbolts

Oscar nominee Steven Yeun is joining the MCU in an as-yet undisclosed role with the Nope star set to appear in the upcoming Thunderbolts alongside Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour. In an exclusive new interview with Total Film magazine (opens in new tab) in the new issue with Fast X on the cover, Yeun shares his excitement about the project.

"I feel good," he tells Total Film (opens in new tab) of joining Marvel. "I feel excited. I feel like a new challenge. I feel blessed to be able to play in a place that reaches so many people. I got to touch that on Walking Dead. It feels exciting to get another chance to connect with people in another way."

Yeun played Glenn in The Walking Dead, a role he looks back on fondly. "That role for me was an exercise in realising that I don’t necessarily have to offer anything to be there. That my life is valid without me offering some value or some service. It took an apocalypse to understand that."

Before his Marvel debut, Yeun will next be starring in Netflix show Beef. The series is about a down-on-his-luck construction worker who becomes hell-bent on getting revenge after he’s involved in a heated road-rage incident with Amy (Ali Wong). "He’s a broken guy," says Yeun. "He’s someone that doesn’t understand why people don’t understand him. He tries to move about in his personal truth, but the reflection he gets from the world is something that he doesn’t really want to see. So he’s at constant war with the world."

Beef will be released on Netflix on April 6.

