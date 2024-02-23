Steven Spielberg reveals which of his movies he thinks is his best

Steven Spielberg has revealed his pick for the best movie he's ever made.

The legendary director has helmed classics like Jurassic Park, Jaws, and four Indiana Jones movies, but it turns out the one he's most proud of is Schindler's List.

"It's the best movie I've ever made," Spielberg told The Hollywood Reporter as part of an oral history of the film. "I am not going to say it's the best movie I ever will make. But currently, it's the work I'm proudest of."

Schindler's List stars Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, and Ben Kingsley, and is based on the true story of Oskar Schindler, who saved over 1,000 Jewish people during the Second World War. The film is adapted from the novel Schindler's Ark by Thomas Keneally. It won seven Oscars, including Best Picture.

In the same discussion, Spielberg also revealed that Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars creator George Lucas finished the sound mixing for Jurassic Park in the US while he left for Europe to shoot Schindler's List.

"I called George. I said, 'George, I’m in trouble. The studio's really upset with me that I'm going to not mix Jurassic Park and go off to Europe and make Schindler's List. Would you mix Jurassic Park?'" Spielberg recalled. "I already had his mixers working on the film, so George said he'd take over. And he and Kathy Kennedy mixed the film."

Spielberg is an executive producer on Apple TV Plus's Masters of the Air, which is currently dropping weekly on the streamer. Fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates and most exciting new TV shows on the way.