Steven Spielberg reacts to seeing Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny for the first time

Steven Spielberg had nothing but kind words after watching Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

"I just had that experience two nights ago," Spielberg said at the Time 100 Summit (H/T Variety (opens in new tab)). "Bob Iger had a screening for a lot of the Disney executives, and I came to the screening along with the director James Mangold. Everybody loved the movie. It’s really, really a good Indiana Jones film. I’m really proud of what Jim has done with it."

Added Spielberg: "When the lights came up I just turned to the group and said, ‘Damn! I thought I was the only one who knew how to make one of these.'"

The final film in the Indiana Jones franchise is directed by James Mangold (Logan), making it the first-ever in the franchise not directed by Spielberg.

Set in 1969 at the heart of the Space Race, Indy is off on a new adventure with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). This time around, he’ll be battling Nazis and morally debating the methods America is using in order to beat the Soviet Union to the moon.

Mads Mikkelsen stars as Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who has been hired by NASA to help win the Space Race. Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, and Boyd Holbrook all also star.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives on the big screen on June 30. While we wait, check out our guide to the rest of the best upcoming movies on the horizon in 2023 and beyond.