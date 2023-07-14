Steven Soderbergh has suprise-dropped a trailer for Command Z, an upcoming sci-fi series starring Michael Cera...that he filmed independently of a studio and entirely in secret. And by upcoming we mean it drops in three days.

"This is historic, literally. We'll be dipping into the past to make some critical fixes there that will, in turn, make the future, our present, right now, more livable, fair, and decent for everyone," Cera's mysterious scientist character explains via a rather ominous-looking projector screen.

The trailer, which can be viewed via Soderbergh's website, contains a fun little nod to Back to the Future's "You built a time machine out of a DeLorean?" with a member of the time travel team saying, "You put a wormhole in a washing machine?"

Roy Wood Jr., Chloe Radcliffe, and Liev Schreiber also star. The mission includes diving into a post-apocalyptic 2023 and hacking into people's brains in order to change their thoughts – and then there's a whole thing about paying for Amazon products with your literal blood.

The series was announced via cryptic message in the newsletter for Extension 765, Soderbergh's production company.

“I think by now you’re used to me describing the somewhat mercurial behavior of our boss, Mr/Dr Soderbergh, but this most recent development is next level and can’t be kept to myself for reasons you’ll soon understand…" the message wrote. "If I seem hedgy, it’s because A) None of us have seen it; and B) it’s apparently about ninety minutes long, but there are eight episodes of varying length, so is it an actual series or just a movie cut up into pieces?”

Great question – we have no idea. But we will find on July 17, when the series drops on the Extension 765 website.

