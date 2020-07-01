Steve Orlando sets the stage for three new creator-owned series

Writer Steve Orlando has announced a new creator-owned superhero title coming in Fall of this year. Though details including the series title are still sparse, the story focuses on a superhero team called Crisis Command.

"The biggest wildest superheroes you’ve ever seen from me!", Orlando said in his tweet announcing Crisis Command. "An idea a minute, and it’s just the beginning!"

"And this is an original, folks," he said in a follow up. "The gloves, and the rules, are no more..."

Orlando promised a full series announcement including a color version of the character concept art by Davide Tinto, seen above, to come later. No stranger to superheroes, Orlando was, until recently, a DC exclusive writer, having worked on titles such as Midnighter, Martian Manhunter, Wonder Woman, and Justice League of America.

(Image credit: Steve Orlando)

Alongside The Crisis Command, Orlando announced another creator-owned series, planned for a 2021 release. Orlando describes the unnamed series, created alongside co-writer Steve Foxe, as "Big, raw, queer horror."

Orlando didn't announce the series title or further premise, but did include four character designs, seen here.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Steve Orlando) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Steve Orlando) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Steve Orlando) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Steve Orlando)

Finally, Orlando dropped news of a third title he's working on, this one he describes as "Wag the Dog meets Superman." This untitled series is drawn by Patrick Piazzalunga. Orlando included several pieces of Piazzalunga's art in his tweet, seen here.

(Image credit: Steve Orlando)

Orlando's previous creator-owned series include Virgil, Undertow, and Outlaw Territory from Image Comics, as well as the BOOM! Studios series Namesake. Orlando also wrote twelve issues of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers for BOOM!.