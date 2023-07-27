Stephen goes to war in an exclusive preview of Doctor Strange #6

Doctor Strange is a mystic and a healer, but a long time ago he was called to war and forced to get his hands dirty in the thick of battle. His experiences in an inter-dimensional conflict - which lasted 5000 years - left some emotional scars. Now the past is coming back to haunt him in a very tangible way.

Doctor Strange #6, by Moon Knight writer Jed MacKay and artist Juan Gedeon, with colors by KJ Díaz, picks up from the shock cliffhanger of last month's issue. That ended with the reveal of a new foe who goes by many elaborate names: "War-Hound of the Vishanti. Butcher of the War of the Seven Spheres. The Bloody-Handed Bastard of the Screaming Labyrinths. Friendkiller. Peacebreaker. Orphan-Lord."

Or, as our hero knows him, "General Stephen Strange."

Yes, this is a fearsome alt universe variant of the good Doctor, one who has been battle-hardened by millennia of conflict. But how is he here and why does he have such a grudge against our version of Strange?

You can check out a gallery of pages from the new issue below.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The preview pages give us a glimpse at the terrible conflict which seems to have birthed this evil new version of the character and Marvel's blurb for the issue, which you can read below, promises more action to come.

"Many years ago, Doctor Strange fought in a five thousand-year battle called the War of the Seven Spheres. But what was it? And how did it create the mysterious threat that plagues Strange today?"

The issue also includes a bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman, titled Who Are The G.O.D.S.?

Check out Alex Ross's fierce cover for the new issue below, as well as a George Pérez variant.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Doctor Strange #6 is published by Marvel Comics on August 2.

