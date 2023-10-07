Steam's latest multiplayer hit is a destructible open-world sandbox full of time-hopping balls

The next multiplayer hit to blow up on Steam describes itself as a “destructible open-world sandbox” that’s full of cosplaying balls, which is pretty much all I need to hear right now.

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles is the new genre-bending playground from developer Exit Plan that mixes third-person sword-swinging, quirky platforming sections, and good old-fashioned ball traversal as you roll on through the world. The most eye-catching element in the trailer below is easily the sheer variety on display, as our loveable balls bounce through different historical eras. Come see.

We have rustic Viking balls. Samurai balls bobbing around cherry blossom trees. Swashbuckling pirate balls bringing down an entire ship. Flying pig balls? They’re here too, happily. I’m reminded of Rare’s classic platformers - namely Banjo-Kazooie and Conker - in how they keep you on your toes, and you’re never quite sure what themed level to expect next. The storefront description even namedrops “Italian plumbers, blue hedgehogs, or wild bandicoots” as inspirations, so it’s clearly aiming toward the right path.

Add in some wild environmental destructibility, up to 4-player co-op, and “no paid cosmetic DLC nonsense,” and you can see how Bang-On Balls has courted many. After coming out earlier this week - October 5th - the game already has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating based on over 2,500 Steam user reviews.

“One of the most entertaining games I've played all year,” reads one user review, “I think this is legit my GOTY. So much fun to be had in exploring the worlds, finding all the hats, shields, and weapons.” Other reviews compare the game to great Nintendo 64-era platformers. And many other reviews make the usual puns about balls, but I’ll leave them for you to find.

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles is available to grab on Xbox, PlayStation, and on Steam.

See our upcoming indie games of 2023 and beyond list for more creative discoveries.