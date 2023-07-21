Starfield's shaking up pickpocketing from Skyrim and Fallout

Starfield quietly makes a huge change to pickpocketing for Bethesda games.

If you haven't played any RPGs from Bethesda's illustrious history, you might not know that pickpocketing always caused time to stand still, so your character could figure out what to steal. Starfield's changing all that, so that pickpocketing is done in real time while the world's still moving around you, as we can see from the clip below.

The days of quietly snooping around and ganking stuff from whoever we please are apparently over. From the looks of things, we'll actually have to be pretty quick on our feet if we want to successfully pickpocket someone, following their predetermined path around a location and staying within rough proximity to them.

"I wonder if lock picking will be the same way. It is in dying light and adds a considerable amount of anxiety while trying to lock pick with baddies nearby," adds a commenter. That's a fair point - lockpicking would become a hell of a lot more hazardous if everyone around us isn't suddenly pausing to let us go about breaking into someone's home.

We can't help but wonder how many other features Bethesda has quietly changed for Starfield. Could the classic system of following someone while crouching to increase our 'Stealth' skill finally be done too? That's a truly tried and tested method from Oblivion, Skyrim, Fallout 4, and countless other great Bethesda RPGs.

