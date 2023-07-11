Starfield's own adoring fan has assembled 86,000 words of pre-release research across 1,071 pages

An extremely dedicated Starfield fan has taken it upon themselves to create a compendium for Bethesda's upcoming space RPG, one that now sits at 1,071 pages and 86,000 words.

Reddit user u/Gokamo has shared their progress in a post over on the Starfield subreddit , with the caption: "Added over 600 new pages from the direct, leading to well over 1000 pages and 86k+ words of Starfield information and analysis." Gokamo must have had their work cut out for them considering the Starfield Direct we got last month ended up being 45 minutes worth of updates, gameplay, and anything else Bethesda wanted fans to see.

This ambitious project started back in 2022 and came about due to Gokamo wanting to "make a single source" with all the information we were getting about Starfield ahead of its release. Prior to the Starfield gameplay reveal we got in June 2022, the document was already coming in at 120 pages, however after the trailer it jumped up to 409 pages, then again to 459 pages, and now after this year's Not-E3 period, it has become the 1,000+ page behemoth we know now.

You can view the unofficial Starfield compendium via Google Docs - be warned though it's a big file and will take some time to load if you just want to preview it. Some of the document's chapters include topics like concept art, interviews with Todd Howard and other Bethesda developers, trailer analysis, and gameplay videos - basically, if you ever need to know something about Starfield, Gokamo has you more than covered.

If it wasn't already obvious, this isn't something Gokamo has been asked to create, it's simply a passion project by one enthusiastic fan for others to read. That being said, Bethesda, if you are reading this, the creator of the document has said that they'd "love to bring this passion to a career" and that "an opportunity to join [the Bethesda] team would be a dream come true," so if you're ever looking for an official Starfield compendium, hit Gokamo up.