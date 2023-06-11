Starfield's NPCs are made up of scientists, ex-pirates, space cowboys, and more

Constellation, one of the organizations in Starfield, is made up of an interesting bunch of characters.

As revealed during the Starfield Direct on June 11, players will meet and work together with a number of interesting NPCs in the upcoming RPG. During the presentation, we got to meet the people that make up Constellation - an organization committed to unlocking the mysteries of the galaxy.

Up front, we've got Sarah Morgan, an ex-soldier and adventurer who now acts as Constellation's leader. Alongside Sarah, we've also got Matteo, a theologian "who believes that there's definitely something else out there," Noelle, a gifted scientist as well as Sarah Morgan's protege, and Walter a very successful businessman and Constellation's financier.

Alongside this group, we'll also meet Vlad, an ex-pirate, Sam Coe, a former space cowboy, and Barret who didn't get much of an introduction in the Starfield Direct but who seems to be brimming with confidence and charisma.

According to some of the developers working on Starfield: "The journey you take with Constellation is just the first of many you'll embark on. The Settled Systems is home to all kinds of different stories, people, and adventures for you to uncover."

Other notable features revealed during the Starfield Direct include the fact that Starfield's robot companion Vasco will say the player's name just like Fallout 4, more info on Starfield's character creator, and the official reveal of the previously leaked Starfield controller.

You can catch up with all of the announcements made about Bethesda's upcoming RPG with our Starfield Direct live blog.