Starfield once had a bug that treated the community's beloved vacuum bots as humans, and everyone wants it back

Starfield almost had a bug that recognized vacuum cleaners as people, resulting in hilarious reactions when you shot at them.

Bethesda developer Zach Wilson has shared a behind-the-scenes insight into Starfield, and it's left us mourning a feature that wasn't supposed to be in the RPG in the first place. On Twitter, Wilson quote retweets a fan's video of a MOPPIN-bot and added the caption: "We had a bug in an early build of the game, maybe a year ago where these guys were incorrectly flagged as human civilians and, when you shot one, your companions were FURIOUS. Part of me wishes we left that in."

Wilson isn't the only person wishing that Bethesda let this bug slide, as several Starfield players have replied to the tweet agreeing with the developer. One Twitter user even replied with a poll that asked fellow fans if Bethesda should bring the bug back, to which Wilson responded: "I will just say we have a great mod community and it's a trivial change." Starfield modders, you know what to do.

We had a bug in an early build of the game, maybe a year ago where these guys were incorrectly flagged as human civilians, and when you shot one your companions were FURIOUS. Part of me wishes we left that in. https://t.co/WtNiLSvcsDSeptember 22, 2023 See more

On the topic of Starfield bugs, we recently learned of a bug that a Starfield lead told developers to leave in the game - you'll have to head to Neon to see that one. We also now know about another Starfield bug that gave one player an unexpected pet in the form of a tiny asteroid that followed them around for several hours, which sounds adorable and worthy of staying in the game too.

Although there have been a few reported bugs since Starfield's release, Bethesda's head of publishing has said they're not a big deal as they don't take away from the player's experience .