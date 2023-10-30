Starfield modder turns leftover space station outpost code into a fully functioning feature, sparking hopes for DLC

One Starfield mod allows players to build their own space stations and truly live the spacefaring fantasy of never touching the ground.

“This mod adds fully functional outpost space stations to Starfield,” reads the mod’s description on NexusMods. Starfield’s outposts operate similarly to Fallout 4’s settlements - they’re essentially mini-bases that you can build on planets to mine for materials and generally hang about in. The ‘Spacestations For Outposts’ mod simply lets you do that on orbiting hunks of metal.

Creator Vex explains that “all of the code was already in [the] game, but a few things were broken and just didn’t work” until now. The mod isn’t perfectly functional since docking on your fancy outpost can sometimes be buggy, but Vex has listed potential fixes (and other problems) in the mod’s description.

Since Bethesda intends for Starfield to be played for the months and years to come and since space outposts were hidden in the game’s files, many players are speculating that the feature could be officially added in the future.

Redditor oskanta looks to another pirate sim for inspiration: “Even something relatively basic like the expedition system in [Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag] would be a lot of fun. Send ships on an expedition and, depending on the ship strength and mission difficulty, it gives you a % chance of success.”

Others in the same thread imagine themselves creating and/or controlling trade routes, founding violent pirate fleets, and quaintly decorating their home in the void. All of the above sounds pretty fun to me.

Bethesda has so far announced one Starfield expansion: Shattered Space. There are no details on what to expect from the expansion or when to expect it, but players might outpace Bethesda and make their own dreams come true when Starfield receives official mod support next year.

Functioning space stations are cool, but Starfield’s most essential code comes from the Community Patch.