Starfield is getting the mission boards I wish Skyrim had

There's no denying Skyrim's brilliance, but if I had to pick a fault with it, it's the lack of a quest-giving feature in towns and villages (unless, of course, you resort to mods). Thankfully, that won't be the case for Bethesda's next mammoth RPG offering, as producer Jamie Mallory has confirmed that Starfield will feature mission boards.

This was revealed during an interview with Mallory on Bethesda.net, where she spoke about the different aspects of the game she was involved with. "I was responsible for supporting the ship builder, the star map, terminals, mission boards," she says.

Delving into the topic of mission boards a little more, Mallory explains that the mechanic was implemented to ensure "players had exciting challenges to tackle while exploring the cosmos."

How exactly these mission boards will work and what we'll use them for has yet to be revealed, but it could very well be a system similar to The Witcher 3's notice boards, where players can pick up quests, take on Contracts, and read little snippets of lore about the area.

Thankfully, with Starfield now tantalisingly close to launch, we'll soon discover what its mission boards offer for ourselves. The game arrives next month on September 6, and those opting for the premium or collector's version will be able to play five days ahead of the official release date via Early Access.

As well as procedurally generated planets and systems that are there to set you up for 500 hours of roleplay, according to a recent leak, Starfield will have 50 Achievements to unlock, which, if you're a Bethesda fan, you'll probably recognise, is the very same number that both Skyrim and Fallout 4 launched with.

