Starfield explorers pocket 240,000 credits in secret location, claim it's the game's most underrated "gold mine"

Starfield explorers have stumbled upon an absolute treasure trove of loot and contraband, and they’re already claiming it’s the RPG’s most underrated location.

“There’s a location in the Jaffa system on Jaffa IV called Vulture’s Roost, which I visited on a whim based on a slate I’d found at an abandoned weapons outpost,” explains one spacefarer on the Starfield subreddit, “and y’all, this place is a fantastic location for finding tons of loot and contraband.”

Unlike other enemy outposts flung across Bethesda’s vast version of space, the aforementioned outpost isn’t a copy-and-pasted abandoned mine or ruined factory. “It’s a bar/motel that Ecliptic members frequent to let loose. You’ll encounter some tough enemies, but it’s well worth it. I walked away with over 30 pieces of contraband, some insanely good and valuable weapons, and even a free ship!”

Clearing out the hidden base might require plenty of lockpicks, but one commenter has a useful tip for fellow spacefarers: “You can spare your digipicks at least for the quarters. The key to them is in the toilet.” This is a Bethesda game, to be fair, so we should probably have checked the toilets anyway. Regardless, I’m happy that people are stumbling upon more cool and bespoke secret locations since that flavour of discovery from Skyrim and Fallout is sort of missing in Starfield.

Another commenter had solid advice for those who prefer raiding others via ship. “If you want to grind out ship battles,” they wrote, “go to the Serpentis System. It’s gotta be the House Va’Ruun home system, based on the name and the fact they almost always ambush you at every planet.” That’s probably a good way to settle any religious differences you might have with the serpent worshippers, while also making a pretty penny.

