Starfield continues its march towards being a Star Wars game as modders swap police for stormtroopers

By Iain Harris
Aren't they a little short?

Two Stormtroopers modded into Starfield run towards the screen with their blasters out
(Image credit: Bethesda / kboykboy via NexusMods)

Starfield looks increasingly like a Star Wars game with each passing fan interaction. The latest is a work-in-progress Starfield mod that turns the police into stormtroopers, and it's already a treat. 

At the time of writing, the mod replaces anyone in a UC police uniform with a stormtrooper. At some point, Kboykboy plans to replace characters in UC armor with imperials, those in Freestar armor with rebels, and, of course, you'll get Star Wars weapons. Even with plenty on the way, though, it's greatly amusing to see Starfield's space police replaced with one of the most disrespected professions in a galaxy far, far away. 

This isn't Starfield's first brush with Star Wars, either. Not long after launch, one busy shipbuilder built the Millennium Falcon, Razor Crest, and a mini Star Destroyer. Not to be outdone, another fan built a Star Wars Imperial Destroyer so grandiose that it lags the game and needs a 21-page how-to guide. If a build doesn't tank the game, then I don't want to know about it. 

While we'll continue to see Star Wars-related goodies filter through, expect things to really kick on to the next level. You can mod Starfield currently, though full-fat mod support is coming in 2024. Skyrim and Fallout got full-on Star Wars takeovers, so it's only a matter of time before Starfield sees the same fate. 

For real, though – Hoarders: Starfield Edition is only getting worse – clean up your ships, you animals.

Iain Harris
Deputy News Editor

Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.