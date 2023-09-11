Starfield continues its march towards being a Star Wars game as modders swap police for stormtroopers

Starfield looks increasingly like a Star Wars game with each passing fan interaction. The latest is a work-in-progress Starfield mod that turns the police into stormtroopers, and it's already a treat.

At the time of writing, the mod replaces anyone in a UC police uniform with a stormtrooper. At some point, Kboykboy plans to replace characters in UC armor with imperials, those in Freestar armor with rebels, and, of course, you'll get Star Wars weapons. Even with plenty on the way, though, it's greatly amusing to see Starfield's space police replaced with one of the most disrespected professions in a galaxy far, far away.

This isn't Starfield's first brush with Star Wars, either. Not long after launch, one busy shipbuilder built the Millennium Falcon, Razor Crest, and a mini Star Destroyer. Not to be outdone, another fan built a Star Wars Imperial Destroyer so grandiose that it lags the game and needs a 21-page how-to guide. If a build doesn't tank the game, then I don't want to know about it.

While we'll continue to see Star Wars-related goodies filter through, expect things to really kick on to the next level. You can mod Starfield currently, though full-fat mod support is coming in 2024. Skyrim and Fallout got full-on Star Wars takeovers, so it's only a matter of time before Starfield sees the same fate.

For real, though – Hoarders: Starfield Edition is only getting worse – clean up your ships, you animals.