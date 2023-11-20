Stardew Valley player uses a glitch to personalize the spa with cozy decorations

A Stardew Valley player has found a clever way to decorate the farming sim's spa, you just need to rely on a glitch.

As demonstrated by a Reddit user (thanks, Eurogamer ), there's a way to make the plain-looking bathhouse feel a little more cozy. The Stardew Valley player has made the most of this trick, adding so much more to the spa's entrance, both the men's and women's locker rooms, and the bath itself. As you can see below, the entire building looks so much more inviting, with things like fish tanks, seats, cups of coffee, and more now scattered around the entrance to the business.

The Reddit user in question, ItsJinosaur, shared their interior design efforts to the Stardew Valley subreddit, along with the caption: "The Bathhouse looked a little decrepit so I decided to touch things up and made everything look better." This wasn't as simple as just placing the items in the rooms, though, as the same user reveals they "had to account for Alex's route inside, hence the reception desk." Otherwise, the player says they would've closed the desk off completely.

To do this, it's assumed that ItsJinosaur did what this Reddit user did and relied on the inventory glitch. This glitch allows players to access their inventory in places they usually shouldn't be able to. More specifically, it allows players to transport items like furniture into the bathhouse. All you need to do is go through doorways spamming the button you'd hit to use tools, whilst holding any of the tools.

ItsJinosaur's decorating has made all the difference to the plain, and almost clinical feeling spa. Now it feels like it belongs in a five-star hotel instead of Pelican Town. They've even gone as far as creating a makeshift bar in the pool area and adding things like clothes, snacks, and indoor plants to the changing rooms. You'd never get me out of a place like that.