Stardew Valley creator announces official cookbook for the hit farm life sim

The creator of Stardew Valley is releasing an official cookbook which will be full of recipes from the farming sim.

As spotted by GameSpot , you can now pre-order The Official Stardew Valley Cookbook which is set to release on April 16, 2024. As you can probably guess, the entire book is full of recipes taken directly from the game such as Pumpkin Soup, Complete Breakfast, Farmer's Lunch, Crab Cakes, Strange Bun, Roots Platter, Pink Cake, and much more. The book is currently available from Amazon ($28/£21.56) and Barnes and Noble .

What makes this version of the Stardew Valley cookbook official, is the fact that it's being co-authored by none other than the game's creator - Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone - alongside the author of the Stardew Valley Guidebook and Hollow Knight Wanderer's Journal, Ryan Novak. The book will feature over 50 recipes, vibrant photography, and original illustrations.

Barone and Novak aren't the first people to come up with their own real-life Stardew Valley recipes. Back in 2021, I spoke to a TikTok creator who made it their mission to recreate every recipe from the game in real life . At the time, they had already made Stardrop Saloon Spaghetti, Lucky Lunch Quesadillas, Maple Bars, and more. I'm sure this creator would have loved an official cookbook to base their creations on, considering no one knows what the heck is needed to make Strange Buns.

It's amazing that ConcernedApe has had the time to write and publish a cookbook since they've already got numerous projects in the pipeline right now. Alongside rolling out the Stardew Valley 1.6 update , the developer is also working on their next game Haunted Chocolatier , as well as a secret second game .