StarCraft 2 modders are building their own version of Heroes of the Storm after Blizzard abandoned its MOBA

Blizzard's all-but-dead MOBA Heroes of the Storm is getting a new lease of life thanks to StarCraft 2 modders.

Heroes of the Storm fans were left high and dry back in 2022 after Blizzard announced that it was ending major development on the title, meaning no more content updates and a permanent shift to maintenance mode. Now, keen to keep the fun going, a small team is taking it upon themselves to build their own version of the game within StarCraft 2.

In a video shared on YouTube (thanks, VG247), those behind the mod, fittingly titled Resurgence of the Storm, discuss their motivations for making it and give a rundown of what it's all about. "Like many, we miss Heroes of the Storm," the team explains. "We miss reading patch notes, getting excited for new Heroes, reworks, balance changes, so we took it into our own hands."

Currently, there are 15 Heroes available, including familiar favourites with new or altered abilities and talents. The team plans to make many more Heroes playable and currently has their sights set on adding Brightwing, Greymane, Li-Ming and Muradin to the mix.

That being said, Resurgence of the Storm's creators are keen to highlight that this is "not a full replacement" for Heroes of the Storm, and not all of that game's features will be included. "As a StarCraft 2 mod, some things are not possible; some models and abilities cannot be replicated or ported over," they explain. "Most importantly, there are no Quick Cast settings, everyone plays with On Release."

If you've been lamenting the lack of fresh content in Heroes of the Strom and want to give Resurgence of the Storm a whirl, it's available to download right now, and the instructions for downloading and running it can be found in the footage above.

Lastly, the video emphasises that Resurgence of the Storm is a vastly time-consuming project being put together by a very small team, and without financial support, development on the title, as things currently stand, will end in March. It doesn't cost anything to play, so if you're impressed with what you see, you might want to consider donating to keep the project up and running.

