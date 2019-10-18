Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker deals with Reylo "very well", says Daisy Ridley

What's going on with Rey and Kylo? The duo share the strangest Star Wars relationship since Leia kissed Luke, her brother, on the lips. Are ReyLo attracted to each other? They're enemies, yet almost friends. Will they, or won't they? It looks like all will be answered in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and final instalment in the Skywalker saga.

“[Director] J.J. [Abrams] does deal with [it],” Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, told EW. “It’s a very complex issue. People talk about toxic relationships and whatever it is. It’s no joke and I think it’s dealt with really well because it’s not skimmed over.”

She added that she has no issues with people coming up with fan theories about the two characters, saying: “It does not bother me, people writing theories. It’s really fun hearing them. Plus, because I know what’s sort of going to happen, I think it’ll be really interesting to see people’s reaction to [the final film]. Obviously, there’s this whole Reylo thing and some people are very passionate about it, some aren’t.”

How Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker will deal with their love affair remains to be seen. We know so little about the movie, other than the cast and some of the returning players, that it's difficult to speculate about anything regarding the story or plot. We'll know all come the movie's release on December 19 in the UK, December 20 in the US.

