A sweet Star Wars reunion has fans very emotional: "I love them"

The galaxy saw a very sweet Star Wars reunion at MegaCon – and fans are obsessed with it.

Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor made appearances together at the convention, which has resulted in plenty of fun photos. Of course, Christensen and McGregor starred together as Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels and Obi-Wan spin-off show.

"THEYRE SO CUTEEEE" wrote one fan about a set of pictures of the actors reuniting, while another wrote simply : "I love them"

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen at MegaCon Orlando pic.twitter.com/QPyBEd1vgGFebruary 4, 2024 See more

"Actually my kings?????" says another fan about a picture of the duo posing together, while another comments : "I have to say my fave behind the screen stuff about the prequels revolves around these two. They were just such pure bros" Another person agrees: "Best duo in the universe"

Recently, a funny deleted scene from Revenge of the Sith made the rounds online again, reminding everyone of just how hilarious this duo can be.

At the moment, it's unclear if we'll see Christensen and McGregor share the screen in Star Wars again. While Christensen appeared multiple times in Ahsoka – and could potentially be back for Ahsoka season 2 – it looks like Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 has been ruled out, and McGregor hasn't shown up in Ahsoka, either. Although, there's plenty of space for McGregor to appear in a flashback or as a Force ghost in Ahsoka season 2. We'll just have to wait and see.

