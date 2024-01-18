Star Wars fans are rediscovering the prequels' funniest deleted scene

Star Wars fans are rediscovering one of the prequels' funniest moments, which is hidden in a deleted scene from Revenge of the Sith.

In the clip, which you can watch below, Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi have a brief debate over whether R2-D2 is trying to direct them up or down after their translator breaks. The catch is, Anakin can – somehow – flawlessly mimic R2's beeps, though without understanding them. The real joy, though, is seeing how much fun Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor are clearly having during the moment.

"This one, and the one where they're surrounded and trying to decide on a plan via a series of head tilts and mustache twirls were my favorites," says one fan , referring to another iconic deleted scene.

"We should have had an entire movie of buddy comedy Obi-Wan & Anakin like the first 30 mins of Revenge of the Sith," thinks another fan .

"This is now part of my personal canon," says one person , and another agrees : "This should be canon."

Christensen and McGregor reunited in the galaxy far, far away for the Obi-Wan Kenobi show, which released on Disney Plus back in 2022. McGregor hasn't reprised his role again since, but Christensen returned as Anakin in last year's Ahsoka series. It remains to be seen whether either of them will return again, but here's hoping.

2024 brings Skeleton Crew, The Acolyte, more Young Jedi Adventures, The Bad Batch season 3, and Tales of the Jedi season 2 to the galaxy far, far away – so there's plenty to look forward to.

