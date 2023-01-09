Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gets gritty with words like "ass" and "bastard"

In a shocking turn of events, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will reportedly feature the words "ass" and "bastard."

Earlier today on January 9, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was officially rated by the ESRB (opens in new tab), the ratings board for North America. According to the new rating, developer Respawn's sequel will feature the words "ass" and "bastard" at some point in the new adventure.

This could well be why Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has ended up with a "Teen" rating from the ESRB. If you look to the left side of the webpage of the rating, one of the reasons given for the 'T' rating is "Mild Language," which could reasonably stem from "ass" and bastard."

For "bastard" enthusiasts out there, you might be interested to know that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order also featured the word "bastard," for which it was similarly awarded a "Teen" rating. The word "ass" appears to have relatively little bearing in the language category.

Elsewhere in the new ESRB rating though, we'll apparently be using a blaster and laser turret to gun down Empire troopers. A previous image for Jedi: Survivor hinted at protagonist Cal being kitted out with his own blaster, so this news isn't a huge surprise, but the addition of a laser turret is sure to spice things up in certain segments.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches later this year on March 17 on PC, and as a new-gen console exclusive for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Earlier this month, Cal's actor said Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a "dual-sided approach" to Star Wars canon.