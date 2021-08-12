Splitgate could come to Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms

Splitgate could be coming to the Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms in the future.

During a developer Q&A session via Twitch this past week (thanks, Gamespot), Splitgate leads at 1047 Games spoke about platform accessibility for the shooter. "We haven't started on it, but it's absolutely part of the vision," 1047 Games CEO Ian Proulx said of platform accessibility for Splitgate.

"Part of the vision is we want to be available on everything. We want to be available on mobile, Switch - I mean, everything," Proulx continued. However, turning his attention to cross-play between the proposed mobile devices and other platforms, Proulx said the possibility was a "maybe" due to the workload involved.

If you're unfamiliar with Splitgate, it's an online arena shooter which blends the feel of classics like Halo 2 with Portal's, well, portals, and the results are brilliant. In fact, the recent open beta for the game was so popular that players were queueing for well over 90 minutes to just get into the game and get a match going, and the shooter was catapulted into the top 20 most popular games on Steam.

Unfortunately, this popularity has taken a toll on Splitgate, with the developer forced to delay the game out of launching last month, due to the servers being absolutely overwhelmed during the recent beta. Splitgate is now slated to launch at some point later this month for August, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

If you're looking to hit the ground running with the shooter when it launches later this month, head over to our essential Splitgate tips guide for more.