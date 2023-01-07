Splatoon 3's first Splatfest of 2023 is now live

Good news, Splatoon 3 fans: the first Splatfest of 2023 is officially underway.

The new competition is now live and will run until 4pm PT January 8, 2023 (that's midnight on January 9 for UK players) and sees you putting your favorite "taste sensation" - spicy, sweet, or sour - to the test.

"SRL flavorologist here," tweeted the official North American Splatoon Twitter account yesterday.

"We've identified the benefits of all options in the next Splatfest. Spicy food wallops your tongue and floods you with endorphins. Sweets stimulate dopamine production. And sour flavors pucker your lips and enrich your soul. But which will YOU choose?"

Splatoon 3 has been doing extremely well since its launch on September 9, especially in Japan (opens in new tab). The game managed to surpass 3.45 million sales in the country in its first three days.

"Splatoon 3's campaign feels like it's stuck between being a brilliant puzzle shooter and standard action fluff, rather than blending the two together for a seamless and enjoyable experience," we wrote in GamesRadar+'s Splatoon 3 review (opens in new tab), which awarded the family-friendly shooter 4 stars out of 5.

"Multiplayer and the supporting Salmon Run are as great as they've always been though, now with added bonuses that make them easier to access and enjoy than ever before. Movement additions are a big win for Splatoon 3, and really succeed in adding extra depth to Splatoon's already fabulous traversal systems. There's excellence in Splatoon 3 – it just doesn't quite hold for the campaign."