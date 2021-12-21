Splatoon 3 has some fancy new artwork just in time for Christmas

Splatoon 3 is celebrating the holiday season with some brand new art.

Just below, you can check out the brand new artwork from the Splatoon 3 development team at Nintendo, which emerged via Twitter earlier today on December 21. The new artwork displays Callie and Marie, who seasoned Splatoon players will no doubt recognise from the past two games, as well as the player character.

Wishing all Inkling and Octolings out there happy holidays from the #Splatoon3 team! pic.twitter.com/8nulTVk0pdDecember 21, 2021 See more

The player character seen above is once again going by the "Agent 3" codename in Splatoon 3. For the unaware, Agent 3 is the moniker given to the player character by both Callie and Marie for the past two games, as well as the ultra-hard single-player Octo Expansion DLC for Splatoon 2. The Agent 3 from past Splatoon games is actually returning in the sequel, but this time they're working alongside the player character following Cuttlefish's retirement.

We've seen precious little of Splatoon 3 so far, since the sequel was first unveiled by Nintendo earlier this year. The debut trailer for the new game revealed a ruined world, complete with the Eiffel Tower upside down, as the sequel moves to the new in-game Splatlands locale, where Inklings and Octolings alike exist. The Octarians are also back in force, with some icky-looking mutations to boot.

Right now, Splatoon 3 is expected to launch at some point next year in 2022. Considering the original game launched in 2015 on the Wii U, and Splatoon 2 arrived two years later in 2017, the wait for Splatoon 3 has been a bit of a prolonged one, but there's no doubt it'll be worth the wait if it's anything like the series' excellent past.

