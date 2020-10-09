Splatoon 2 Halloween event is a rematch between Team Trick and Team Treat

Nintendo has announced the Splatoon 2 Halloween event for 2020, and it's a rematch between Team Trick and Team Treat, the teams from 2018's Splatoween . The shorter-than-usual seasonal event goes live October 30 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST, and runs until November 1 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST.

Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble, the #Splatoon2 #Splatoween event approaches! As befitting the spooky season, this #Splatfest will pit #TeamTrick vs. #TeamTreat!This eerie event begins 10/30, 3pm PT through 11/1, 2pm PT! pic.twitter.com/6BnQmRzfgwOctober 9, 2020

In case you haven't taken part in Splatoween before, it's structured just like other Splatfests that crop up all year long. You'll throw your support behind a team by choosing from the voting terminal in Inkopolis Square, group up for Turf War matches, and earn Super Sea Snails, which you can use to add ability slots to your gear or reroll existing abilities. But this is Halloween, so naturally everything's all spooky and stuff. If Splatoween 2020 is like the original event, maps are decked out in glow-in-the-dark graffiti, and Inkopolis is like the craziest Halloween party ever with ectoplasmic streamers, green slime everywhere, lights, and costumed Jellyfish going wild.

In the lead-up to the event, you can dress up your Octoling or Inkling for Halloween with a variety of cosmetics Nintendo is giving to Splatoon 2 players. You can see The Kyonshi Hat, Li'l Devil Horns, Hockey Mask, and Anglerfish Mask below, and claim them via a news article on your Switch. Just open the article and click the related link and you'll see the gear pop up in your in-game inventory.

(Image credit: Nintendo)