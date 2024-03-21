Play in your own John Wick movie in this upcoming gun-fu action game where a spinal implant with a mind of its own helps you fight

The latest trailer for Spine, revealed at the Future Games Show, offers a very early look at the sleek and cinematic combat of this cyberpunk action game.

The upcoming title from developer and publisher Nekki, sees you take on the role of red-haired rebel and artist Redline. She lives in the near-future cyberpunk Tensor City that's currently in the grip of the ruthless Tensor AI regime. Thankfully, she's also got a high-tech spine implant – called Spine – who assists her when things get violent. Together, the pair must fight through the forces of Tensor and other factions to bring down the system and get revenge.

When it comes to gameplay, Spine is strongly influenced by gun-fu action movies – think John Wick and The Matrix – where combat is all about beating your foes senseless with powerful punches, kicks, pistol whips, and shotgun blasts. From the trailer shown at the Future Games Show, we get a decent look at this hybrid system of martial arts melee attacks and shooting, where the barrel of your gun isn't necessarily the deadliest part.

You'll need to master locking onto different enemies to focus your attacks, dodge and outmanoeuvre to avoid interrupting your combat flow, and use the environment to your advantage by using it as cover or throwing grunts off rooftops.

Overall, the game just looks really stylish too. Redline's crimson outfit helps her stick out in the centre of the letterboxed third-person view, while flourishes of neon-colored graffiti add to the flair of combat. It definitely seems like the kind of game that's going to look seriously cool in the hands of players that truly master every aspect of the game's combat systems.

Spine is still in development so there isn't a release date at the moment, but it'll be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. If the gun-fu action has piqued your interest, make sure you follow Spine on Twitter and add it to your Steam wishlist!

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.