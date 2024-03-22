The Spider-Verse short film we thought we would never see is getting a surprise release – and it’s free

The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story is getting a surprise YouTube release – nearly a year after its film festival debut.

Variety reported that the short will debut for free on Sony Pictures’ Animation YouTube channel on March 27 in conjunction with the Kevin Love Fund. It first debuted at the Annecy Film Festival in June 2023 and is directed by Sony animator Jarelle Dampier and written by Khalia Amazan.

The Spider Within sees Miles Morales suffering a panic attack after juggling the pressures and responsibilities of being a teenage hero.

In a statement, the director described the Spider-Verse short as a "love letter" to those who "adore Miles Morales."

"Miles represents so many of us doing the best we can in our day-to-day lives. We don’t often realize all that we’ve been through until our own body forces us to become aware of its experience," Dampier said. "My intention is that The Spider Within can motivate deeper conversations amongst friends & family about their own mental health journeys – and I hope it feels like a love letter to those who adore Miles Morales."

Miles is next set to appear in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Originally set to be released later this month, the threequel was delayed indefinitely last year. No new date has been set, though producer Phil Lord told Deadline that Beyond will round out the trilogy with a "very satisfying conclusion."

