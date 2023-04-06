Spider-Punk, Miles Morales, Orb-Weaver, and more take the spotlight in Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse #1

Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse #1 will take a deep dive into Spider-Man's now well-known corner of the Marvel Comics Multiverse, bringing back a whole cluster of Spider-Heroes for their own stories told by new and returning creators.

The anthology comic series has traditionally been a way for the publisher to focus on characters and creators of marginalized backgrounds, but its recent entries have expanded the concept to putting a spotlight on different areas of the Marvel Universe itself, such as this Spider-Verse one-shot.

"An all-new selection of interdimensional adventures from some of Marvel's freshest and finest creators, each bringing their own unique perspectives and stylings to the Web of Life and Destiny!" reads Marvel's official solicitation for Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse #1. "What new spiders will find their way to the Marvel Multiverse, and what familiar faces will join them for this titanic and oversized issue?!"

So far, we know that at least Miles Morales, Spider-Punk, and Orb Weaver will appear in the anthology, and they're all seen in this preview gallery of interior pages from Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse #1:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The concept of the Spider-Verse was introduced in the 2014-15 event of the same name which brought together dozens of Spider-heroes from around the Multiverse for a massive adventure with Miles Morales front and center. The Spider-Verse has since branched out of comics into an animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which has a high-profile sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, set for release on June 2.

But you can get your hands on Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse #1 well ahead of that when it releases on April 12.

Stay up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned for release.