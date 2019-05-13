This Dreams version of Spider-Ham from Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse is a delight

Spider-Man PS4 has a ton of cool costumes, but one Spider-Variant you can't swing around as is Peter Porker, AKA Spider-Ham. Not willing to let this snub of the hardest working super-swine stand, nukazukelife took their virtual tools in hand and made a proper web-slinging version of Spider-Ham in Dreams . Just putting together a good cel-shaded-esque model of Spider-Ham would be cool enough by itself, but this creator even gave him a slick recreation of Spider-Man's web-slinging abilities from the PS4 game, custom animations, and a blocked-out cityscape to navigate.

Dream's Marvel's Spider-Ham can trot around with a cartoonishly bounding gait, swing on web threads, and even Web-Zip straight ahead. My favorite part of the entire creation is how his Spider-Nostrils blink and narrow at the same time as his Spider-Eyes. It doesn't make any sense, but it is 100-percent true to the cartoonish and lovably weird character… or at least the version I first saw in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse . I can't claim to be cool enough to know him from his comic days.

Insomniac Games has already filled out Spider-Man PS4 with dozens of costumes, and we could hardly ask the studio to make any more (especially after that Spider-Man Raimi suit imbroglio ). But wouldn't it just be sublime to see Peter Porker swinging around, fighting thugs, and collecting backpacks? On the other hand, maybe it would be fine if nukazukelife just makes their own full Spider-Ham game inside Dreams. No need to worry about getting wall climbing working - this bee game from another Dreams creator has that all sorted out.